German solar deal unravels as govt wants steep cuts

| BERLIN, March 23
BERLIN, March 23 A tentative agreement between
the upper and lower houses of Germany's parliament on government
plans to cut solar power incentives has partly unravel led amid
objections to watering down the reductions, coalition sources
told Reuters on Friday.
The issue could turn into a major political headache for
Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition because the
upper house, the Bundesrat states' chamber, is threatening to
form a two-thirds majority to defeat the government's plans.
Not only are states controlled by opposition Social
Democrats (SPD) and Greens opposed to the proposed incentive
cuts, but several conservative ruled states in Bavaria and
eastern Germany are also against the cuts of up to 37 percent.
The government wants to slash the feed-in tariffs (FIT) that
have helped the solar power sector in Germany become the world's
largest market for photovoltaic energy, with 25 megawatts
installed capacity -- nearly half of the world's solar capacity.
The government wants to slash tariffs by 37 percent from
April 1 but the move, already delayed from March 9.
But several conservative states with significant solar power
industries are threatening to block the measure in the upper
house. A final decision is not expected to end the two-week long
dispute between the states and federal government until Tuesday.
After a tentative agreement on several issues was agreed on
Thursday, several coalition lawmakers said on Friday that
resistance to some of those points was still considerable.
Some coalition lawmakers are insisting that utilities should
only be required to purchase 80 percent of the produced solar
power on small plants and 90 percent for larger plants. Until
now 100 percent was purchased at above-market rates. The two
sides had provisionally agreed to continue it at 100 percent.
Also, coalition deputies now want incentive cuts to be more
than previously planned and up to a maximum of 42 percent.
The state-mandated FIT incentives have helped the sector
blossom over the last decade with 1.1 million solar power plants
installed. About 150,000 jobs have been created.
At stake are jobs and investments in solar-heavy states such
as conservative Bavaria where resistance to the cuts is strong
as well as in eastern Germany, where solar has emerged as a key
industry.
Even though Merkel's coalition has a majority in the lower
house, the Bundestag, a two-thirds majority in the upper house,
the Bundesrat, could block the measure. Officials from both the
states and lower house are scrambling to avoid such a debacle.