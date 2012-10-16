German lawmaker says "overinterpreted" on Spain credit line

BERLIN Oct 16 A senior German lawmaker said on
Tuesday that a media report on the Spanish government applying
for a precautionary credit line had "overinterpreted" comments
he made on the issue and that he had not been referring to
Spain.
Norbert Barthle, budget spokesman for Chancellor Angela
Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU), said he had
only been making the general point that a precautionary credit
line was one of a number of options available under the euro
zone's new bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Earlier, a Bloomberg report, citing Barthle, said Germany
was open to Spain receiving a precautionary credit line from the
ESM. The report pushed the euro higher and drove down German
Bund futures.