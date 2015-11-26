UPDATE 3-German watchdog raids offices in speciality steel probe

* Cartel office declines to name targets
* Schmolz + Bickenbach says has been raided
* Salzgitter believes it is unaffected
* Voestalpine says cooperating, does not expect significant
fines
(Adds Outokumpu saying it had not been raided)
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 26 Germany's antitrust
authority said on Thursday that it had searched several offices
and homes as part of an investigation of companies that make and
sell special steel.
Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine said it
was involved, and Switzerland's Schmolz + Bickenbach
said earlier that the cartel office had inspected its German
subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (DEW) in connection with
an investigation into possible fixing of alloy surcharges.
"Voestalpine takes these proceedings very seriously,
cooperates with the authority and currently does not expect that
significant fines will be imposed against Voestalpine in these
proceedings," the company said.
The Federal Cartel Office declined to name any of the
targets of the investigation.
Voestalpine was one of four companies fined in 2012 for
fixing the price of rail tracks in Germany. It settled the last
of its then-outstanding proceedings with the German cartel
office a year later.
Salzgitter said it believed that it was not
affected by the latest investigation into special steel, while
Outokumpu said it had not been raided or contacted by
the authorities.
"Apparently, this concerns only carbon steel," an Outokumpu
spokeswoman said. Outokumpu makes stainless steel.
German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co declined
to comment.
