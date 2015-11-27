UPDATE 4-German watchdog raids offices in speciality steel probe

* Cartel office declines to name targets
* Schmolz + Bickenbach says has been raided
* Salzgitter believes it is unaffected
* Voestalpine says cooperating, does not expect significant
fines
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 27 Germany's antitrust
authority said on Thursday that it had searched several offices
and homes as part of an investigation of companies that make and
sell speciality steels.
Austrian speciality steelmaker Voestalpine said it
was involved, and Switzerland's Schmolz + Bickenbach
said earlier that the cartel office had inspected its German
subsidiary Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH (DEW) in connection with
an investigation into possible fixing of alloy surcharges.
"Voestalpine takes these proceedings very seriously,
cooperates with the authority and currently does not expect that
significant fines will be imposed against Voestalpine in these
proceedings," the company said.
The Federal Cartel Office declined to name any of the
targets of the investigation.
Voestalpine was one of four companies fined in 2012 for
fixing the price of railtrack in Germany. It settled the last of
its then-outstanding proceedings with the German cartel office a
year later.
Salzgitter said it believed that it was not
affected by the latest investigation, while Outokumpu
said it had not been raided or contacted by the authorities.
"Apparently, this concerns only carbon steel," an Outokumpu
spokeswoman said. Outokumpu makes stainless steel.
German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co said no
raids had taken place at its premises.
