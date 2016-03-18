German stocks - Factors to watch on March 18

FRANKFURT, March 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0722 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.6 pct higher

Phoenix Group Holdings, Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds, is preparing to bid for Deutsche Bank AG's British insurance unit, Sky News reported.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

Deutsche Boerse will give the German state of Hesse, where the exchange operator is based, assurances on its support for the future development of Frankfurt as a financial centre, Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper in an interview.

Separately, credit rating agency S&P put various Deutsche Boerse and LSE ratings on credit watch following their announced merger agreement.

In addition, Euronext NV is looking to bolster its size and may snap up any assets LSE or Deutsche Boerse are forced to sell to satisfy antitrust regulators, according to sources familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE POST

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Deutsche Post DHL Group is among parties that entered initial bids to buy South Korea's fourth-largest logistics company Logen Co Ltd, Korea Economic Daily reported on Friday.

SIEMENS

Indicated unchanged

CEO Joe Kaeser to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials & EU Autos Conference in London from 0800 GMT.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.4 pct higher

Jens Michael Wegmann, Thyssen's head of the Industrial Solutions division, tells Handelsblatt that Thyssenkrupp will reorganise the business to deal with slowing economies in important markets.

DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK

Indicated xxx pct xxx

Annual report due. The company published preliminary results on March 2 and said it saw a slight decline in its full-year pretax profit for 2016.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

No indication available

The company said proposed a dividend of 0.54 euros per share for 2015.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 pct lower

Annual report due. The steelmaker published preliminary results on Feb. 26 and said it expected to break even at the pretax level this year.

FREENET

Indicated 2.1 pct lower

The company has acquired a 23.83 percent stake in Sunrise Communications for about 714 million euros ($808 million).

GFK

Indicated 0.2 pct higher

Q4 results due. The market researcher published a trading statement on Jan. 29, reporting a 6.3 percent increase in full-year sales.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BANK - HSBC starts with "hold"

MUNICH RE - Berenberg starts with "buy"

HANNOVER RE - Berenberg starts with "buy"

HOCHTIEF - Berenberg starts with "hold"

MTU AERO ENGINES - Berenberg raises to "buy" from "hold"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.9 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -1.3 pct, Shanghai stocks +1.7 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German February producer prices -0.5 m/m, -3.0 pct y/y vs Rtrs poll of 0.2 pct m/m, -2.6 pct y/y.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8842 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz)