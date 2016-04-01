German stocks - Factors to watch on April 1

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 1 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
Amazon is in talks with a consortium of German carmakers about taking a stake in high-definition digital mapping company HERE, two auto industry sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Separately, Volkswagen will recall 3,877 Vento sedan cars in India after tests by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) found that the emission of carbon monoxide was sometimes exceeding the threshold limits.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Officials of the U.S. Department of Justice have asked Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan for details of their dealings with Malaysia's 1MDB, as global investigations into the troubled state fund widen, banking sources said on Friday.
DEUTSCHE POST
The company said its share buyback programme will start with a first tranche with a maximum purchasing price of 100 million euros ($114 million) to be carried out between April 1 and May 10 at the latest.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Compliance Chief Thomas Kremer has dismissed accusations from German prosecutors that he neglected compliance duties in his previous role at industrial group ThyssenKrupp.
THYSSENKRUPP
Tata Steel is planning to take a stake in Thyssenkrupp's European steel unit, Rheinische Post reported, citing government sources in Berlin. Talks a at an advanced stage, the paper added.
COMPUGROUP MEDICAL
Net profit rose 7.1 percent last year to 38.6 million euros, the company said in its annual report.
CAPITAL STAGE
The company proposed to raise the dividend for 2015 to 0.18 euros per voting share.
BEATE UHSE
Annual sales may decline further this year after plunging 10 percent to 129 million euros in 2015, before bouncing back to grow as much as 3 percent in 2017, the company said on Thursday.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
The company said its shares will delist from the Frankfurt stock exchange after the close of trading on Friday.
EX-DIVIDEND
BEIERSDORF - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
K+S - HSBC lowers to "reduce" from "hold"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq unchanged at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -3.3 pct, Shanghai stocks -1.4 pct at 0504 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German March Markit Manufacturing PMI due at 0755 GMT. Seen unchanged at 50.4.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.8791 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Maria Sheahan and Christoph Steitz)
