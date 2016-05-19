German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

FRANKFURT, May 19 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

AIRLINES

National carrier EgyptAir said a plane carrying 69 passengers and crew on a flight from Paris to Cairo had gone missing on Thursday, disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea.

ALLIANZ

Allianz Vie is to sell 3.9 million shares in Euler Hermes, equivalent to an 8.6 percent stake, in a private placement done via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Wednesday.

BAYER

Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, said on Wednesday it has made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, as high inventories and low commodity prices spur consolidation in the global agrichemicals industry. .

HENKEL AG

Q1 results expected from the consumer goods group. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes seen up 3.4 percent to 731 million euros ($823.18 million). Poll:

MERCK KGAA

The company reported encouraging interim data against a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer from a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug that helps the immune system attack tumors.

Q1 results expected from the pharma group. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 22 percent to 1 billion euros. Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.

PROSIEBENSAT.1, RTL GROUP

Spend on TV advertising in Germany, the majority of which goes to ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group channels, is expected to rise up to 3 percent to over 4.5 billion euros this year, according to industry association VPRT. That means TV's share of advertising spend will rise to over 30 percent, from 29 percent in 2015.

SUEDZUCKER

Q4 and full-year results expected from Europe's largest sugar maker. Q4 operating result seen at 29 million euros. Poll:

ZOOPLUS

The online pet supplies retailer reported a Q1 pretax profit of 2.9 million eurps and confirmed sales and earnings guidance for the year.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK - no dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 3.62 eur/shr dividend proposed

LEG IMMOBILIEN - 2.26 eur/shr dividend proposed

DRILLISCH - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed

TELEFONICA - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed

UNITED INTERNET - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed

AMADEUS FIRE - 3.53 eur/shr dividend proposed

KOENIG & BAUER - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE POST AG - dividend 0.85 eur/shr

EVONIK INDUSTRIES - dividend 1.15 eur/shr

COMPUGROUP MEDIC - dividend 0.35 eur/shr

