German stocks - Factors to watch on May 19

BRIEF-EnerNoc signs 4-year demand response contract with FirstEnergy
* EnerNoc Inc says signed a four year, multi-million dollar demand response contract with FirstEnergy
FRANKFURT, May 19 - The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
AIRLINES
National carrier EgyptAir said a plane carrying 69 passengers and crew on a flight from Paris to Cairo had gone missing on Thursday, disappearing from radar over the Mediterranean Sea.
ALLIANZ
Allianz Vie is to sell 3.9 million shares in Euler Hermes, equivalent to an 8.6 percent stake, in a private placement done via an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Wednesday.
BAYER
Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, said on Wednesday it has made an unsolicited takeover offer for Monsanto Co, the world's biggest seed company, as high inventories and low commodity prices spur consolidation in the global agrichemicals industry. .
HENKEL AG
Q1 results expected from the consumer goods group. Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes seen up 3.4 percent to 731 million euros ($823.18 million). Poll:
MERCK KGAA
The company reported encouraging interim data against a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer from a mid-stage trial of its experimental drug that helps the immune system attack tumors.
Q1 results expected from the pharma group. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 22 percent to 1 billion euros. Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN
The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.
PROSIEBENSAT.1, RTL GROUP
Spend on TV advertising in Germany, the majority of which goes to ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL Group channels, is expected to rise up to 3 percent to over 4.5 billion euros this year, according to industry association VPRT. That means TV's share of advertising spend will rise to over 30 percent, from 29 percent in 2015.
SUEDZUCKER
Q4 and full-year results expected from Europe's largest sugar maker. Q4 operating result seen at 29 million euros. Poll:
ZOOPLUS
The online pet supplies retailer reported a Q1 pretax profit of 2.9 million eurps and confirmed sales and earnings guidance for the year.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
DEUTSCHE BANK - no dividend proposed
HUGO BOSS - 3.62 eur/shr dividend proposed
LEG IMMOBILIEN - 2.26 eur/shr dividend proposed
DRILLISCH - 1.75 eur/shr dividend proposed
TELEFONICA - 0.24 eur/shr dividend proposed
UNITED INTERNET - 0.70 eur/shr dividend proposed
AMADEUS FIRE - 3.53 eur/shr dividend proposed
KOENIG & BAUER - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE POST AG - dividend 0.85 eur/shr
EVONIK INDUSTRIES - dividend 1.15 eur/shr
COMPUGROUP MEDIC - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 unchanged, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 4.48 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
* Global blood therapeutics announces enrollment of first patient in phase 3 hope study in sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* UQM Technologies receives new follow-on order from Proterra to support their cy2017 increased market demand and expansion plans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: