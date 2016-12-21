German stocks - Factors to watch on December 21

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Dec 21 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
BERLIN ATTACK
German authorities on Tuesday released a Pakistani asylum-seeker suspected of driving a truck into a Berlin Christmas market and killing 12 people due to a lack of evidence and the interior minister said the real perpetrator may still be on the run.
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker has agreed to a $1 billion settlement to fix or buy back another 80,000 polluting diesel vehicles sold in the United States as the German automaker on Tuesday took new steps to put its emissions cheating scandal behind it.
BASF
The chemicals firm said that the International Trade Commission had determined that Belgian specialty materials group Umicore had infringed battery patents by BASF and Argonne National Laboratory.
INFINEON
The chip maker said peer Macom has not won a patent lawsuit, which is still pending.
LINDE
The group's engineering business will "remain in the family", Linde Chief Executive Aldo Belloni told German daily Handelsblatt, after he told employees that the division would be moved to a separate legal entity to safeguard its business.
THYSSENKRUPP
Rio de Janeiro state prosecutors filed a lawsuit against former state Governor Sérgio Cabral, two of his former secretaries and ThyssenKrupp steelmaking unit Companhia Siderúrgica do Atlântico SA for administrative impropriety over the granting of an operations license.
HOCHTIEF
Australian unit CIMIC's CPB Contractors won a road contract in Queensland, which will generate around A$420 million ($305 million) of revenues.
BRAAS MONIER
The roof tile maker said late on Tuesday its board had approved plans to issue new shares and to pay a special dividend, part of its agreement to be taken over by Standard Industries.
AIR BERLIN
Etihad Airways, which owns a stake in Air Berlin, is reviewing its strategy of investing in European airlines and is seeking an exit in a shake-up that could lead to the departure of CEO James Hogan, company and industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 6.14 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 1.3782 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Maria Sheahan)
