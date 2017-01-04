German stocks - Factors to watch on January 4

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters)
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0745 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated up 1.6 pct
Bayer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted priority review designation to the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for regorafenib for the second-line treatment of patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC) in the United States.
BMW DAIMLER VW
BMW indicated up 0.2 pct, Daimler up 0.5 pct, VW up 0.7 pct
U.S. chip maker Intel will take a 15 percent stake in German digital mapping firm HERE, it said on Tuesday, as it seeks to build its presence in automated driving technology.
LINDE
Indicated up 0.1 pct
Linde has selected Adel, Georgia as the site of a new atmospheric gases plant.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.7 pct
A federal judge on Tuesday delayed the sentencing a German man who is the only person to face U.S. criminal charges over Volkswagen's diesel emission cheating scandal, as he cooperates with prosecutors still investigating the matter.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 7.46 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December Services PMI due at 0855 GMT. Seen stable at 53.8.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Georgina Prodhan)
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.