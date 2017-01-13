German stocks - Factors to watch on January 13

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
FRANKFURT Jan 13 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
LINDE
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The industrial gas producer and U.S. rival Praxair have started hammering out the details of their merger deal agreed in December and expect the transaction to be finalized by May, sources familiar with the negotiations told Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered a Volkswagen executive charged in the Justice Department's diesel emissions investigation held without bail pending trial.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport fell 0.4 percent in 2016 to 61 million, German airport operator Fraport said on Friday, the first decline since 2009, as attacks in Europe deterred Asian and U.S. visitors from Europe's fourth-largest hub.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
A U.S. judge on Thursday put on hold a new federal rule that dialysis providers have said would prevent dialysis patients from using charitable assistance to buy private health insurance.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
TALANX - HSBC cuts to 'Hold' from 'Buy"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.2 pct.
Time: 7.25 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Dec wholesale prices rose 1.2 pct m/m and 2.8 y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Andreas Cremer)
