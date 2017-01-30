German stocks - Factors to watch on January 30

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German insurer is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources. QBE has a market value of close to $17 billion.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
BAYER
Indicated unchanged
Weekly Der Spiegel cited an internal memo by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office as saying it was doubtful whether Bayer would meet its goal of winning all antitrust approvals for the takeover of Monsanto by the end of this year, given the expected scrutiny. The Chancellor's office declined to comment. Bayer said it continued to expect completion of the deal by end-2017.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
The European Union will see growing public discontent in other member states unless leaders take steps to overhaul EU structures and institutions, chief executive John Cryan told German daily newspaper Die Welt.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.l percent higher
Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways and Lufthansa will hold a joint news conference on their cooperation plans in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the airlines said on Sunday.
Separately, a Lufthansa executive told news agency dpa the airline could put jets in a new unit as it tries to bring costs down.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Merck's Chief Executive Stefan Oschmann told Handelsblatt he expected more takeovers in the pharma industry.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
Germany's motor industry watchdog raised suspicions Volkswagen was using prototype vehicles to lower carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in tests in 2015, soon after the carmaker's manipulation of diesel emissions tests was uncovered, newspaper Berliner Zeitung reported on Saturday.
WIRECARD
Indicated unchanged
The payments processing company reported preliminary full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 307.4 million euros, up 35 percent. It confirmed its his forecast for 2017 EBITDA of 382-400 million euros.
ENBW
No indication available
The energy utility plans this year to install 64 new wind turbines across 16 sites with a total generating capacity of more than 200 megawatts (MW), having doubled its wind power capacity in 2016, a top executive told German newspaper "Heilbronner Stimme" on Saturday.
SARTORIUS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
Q4 results due.
HSBC TRINKAUS
The bank does not exclude additional capital needs, its finance chief told Boersen Zeitung.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
LEG IMMOBILIEN AG - Deutsche Bank raises to "buy" from "hold"
SOFTWARE AG : HSBC raises to "buy" from "hold"
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND : HSBC cuts to "hold" from "buy"
EX-DIVIDEND
THYSSENKRUPP - dividend 0.15 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 7.32 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German preliminary January inflation data due at 1300 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Andreas Cremer, Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)
