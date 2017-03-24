German stocks - Factors to watch on March 24

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's largest lender has chosen a new office for its London headquarters, signalling a vote of confidence in Britain's capital despite the country's decision to leave the European Union.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The company plans strong cost cuts after its failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing underperformance in some business areas in the first two months of 2017.

MERCK

Indicated 2.7 percent higher

U.S. health regulators on Thursday approved a drug developed by Merck and Pfizer Inc that helps the immune system to fight a rare form of skin cancer once it has spread to other parts of the body.

VONOVIA

Indicated unchanged

The property group has won support from more than 90 percent of Conwert shareholders for its takeover offer.

SALZGITTER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Full Q4 results due. The group reported preliminary figures on Feb. 28 and said it expects profit to rise in 2017 after years of restructuring.

ADLER REAL ESTATE

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

2016 FFO I improved 69.6 percent to 27.3 million euros.

HAPAG-LLOYD

No indication

Annual report due. The group published preliminary results on Feb. 28, with 2016 operating profit down 66 percent as freight rates fell significantly.

ZEAL NETWORK

No indication

Annual news conference due. The group published preliminary results on March 1 and slashed its guidance on March 9 after a player won a prize of around 15 million euros.

BIOTEST

Indicated 14 percent lower

Immunogen will not exercise a late stage co-development option for the U.S. market with Biotest's antibody-drug conjugate, the company said on Friday.

AUMANN

Flotation on Frankfurt stock exchange due. The machine builder set the IPO price at 42 euros per share.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

ALLIANZ - SocGen cuts to 'SELL' from 'HOLD'

WACKER CHEMIE - Macquarie cuts to 'UNDERPERFORM' FROM 'NEUTRAL'

HORNBACH - DZ Bank raises to 'BUY' from 'HOLD"

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

Time: 7.17 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German March Markit PMI due at 0830 GMT. Manufacturing PMI seen at 56.5 points vs 56.8, services PMI at 54.6 vs 54.4, compositive flash PMI at 56.0 vs 56.1.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

