German stocks - Factors to watch on November 10

E.ON
Indicated down 1.8 percent
Utility E.ON will report a record net loss of about 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) for the first nine months of the year, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, confirming a report in German business daily Handelsblatt.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated up 0.5 percent
The carmaker's top executives and labour leaders will jointly develop cost-cutting plans and spending targets in coming days, closing ranks as the carmaker faces multi-billion-euro costs from emissions scandals.
In a separate statement, VW said that the head of corporate communications, Andreas Lampersbach, will leave the group on Nov. 15 and will be succeeded in an acting capacity by Eric Felber.
Bild Zeitung reported that around 540,000 VW diesel cars would have to have hardware adjustments, not just software, citing the Transport Ministry.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated up 0.4 percent
The airline said 136 flights would be cancelled due to a cabin crew strike on Tuesday, after a union rejected a sweetened pay offer late on Monday that was aimed at ending the airline's longest ever strike action which it said was costing it at least 10 million euros a day. The Tuesday strikes will affect around 27.300 passengers.
October traffic figures due at 1200 GMT.
ADIDAS
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Egyptian tycoon Nassef Sawiris, who controls 6 percent of the voting rights in Adidas, says he wants a constructive relationship with the German sportswear company. Sawiris, whose NNS Holding fund has a 1.7 percent direct stake in Adidas, has also accumulated an additional 4.3 percent of the company's voting rights due to "put" options he has bought that should allow him to acquire further shares.
ALLIANZ
Indicated up 0.2 percent
Pacific Investment Management Co on Monday said co-founder Bill Gross' lawsuit should be thrown out. The lawsuit accuses Pimco of driving him out last year so its remaining executives could divide his bonus among themselves.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated up 3.1 percent
Aareal Bank raised its operating profit forecast for the full year on Tuesday, after posting third-quarter results ahead of analysts' expectations.
AIRBUS
No indication available
The aerospace and defence group gave its strongest signal yet on Monday that it plans to build a new A350 jet to compete with Boeing's 777X, setting the scene for the next round of a mini-jumbo contest between the world's largest planemakers.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated up 0.5 percent
The property group, which is fighting a hostile takeover bid from larger local rival Vonovia, posted a 38 percent increase in its operating profit (FFO I) in the first nine months, helped by higher rents and strong earnings from disposals.
EVONIK
No indication available
CVC Capital Partners sold 8.8 million Evonik shares at 32.55 euros per share in a placement late on Monday.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated up 0.1 percent
Australian unit CIMIC said it intended to make an A$0.75 cash per share offer for the 49.4 percent of shares it does not already own in residential developer Devine. Devine said its independent directors would consider the offer and the board recemmended shareholders take no action.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Indicated up 1.5 percent
Activist hedge fund Elliott disclosed a 2.9 percent stake in the German chipmaker on Monday and said that it intends to vote against the acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel.
EVOTEC
Indicated up 1.7 percent
Nine-month adjusted EBITDA rose to 3 million euros.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated up 1.8 percent
Nine-month EBIT rose 13 percent to 151 million euros.
LEONI
Indicated up 0.6 percent
Automotive cable maker posts third-quarter EBIT of 30 million euros.
SYMRISE
Indicated up 1.0 percent
German scent and flavours maker Symrise said its core profit rose 30 percent in the first nine months of the year as it outpaced the market with sales growth of 29 percent.
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND
No indication available
Dutch telecoms group KPN said late on Monday that it would sell a 5 percent stake in Telefonica Deutschland to institutional investors overnight.
HAMBORNER REIT
Indicated up 2.3 percent
Hamborner raised its full-year forecast.
TOM TAILOR
Indicated up 1.9 percent
The fashion group initiated a cost reduction programme which aims at saving at least 10 million euros annualy from 2018.
PORSCHE SE
Indicated up 1.1 percent
Q3 results due.
