German stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

FRANKFURT Nov 19

FED POLICY

Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt market reaction.

EURO FINANCE WEEK

Fourth day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers including ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, European Investment Bank chief Werner Hoyer and Raiffeisen Bank International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.

DEUTSCHE POST

Chief Executive Frank Appel affirmed the logistics firm's 2016 guidance, citing in an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung the work that Deutsche Post did toward its medium-term strategy this year.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

The company may face competition from alternative fibre optics providers which are planning to invest more than 2 billion euros in broadband expansion, Handelsblatt reported.

LUFTHANSA

The carrier is planning further talks with union representatives to try to resolve the two-year dispute over retirement issues that continued this month with a week-long walkout by workers, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

THYSSENKRUPP

Q4 results due. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) seen up 77 percent at 697 million euros ($743.8 million). Poll:

VOLKSWAGEN

The carmaker's American unit has appointed Michael Steiner, Porsche's head of total vehicle development and quality, as compliance commissioner.

VW's skilled trades workers at its U.S. auto assembly plant will vote on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 whether to be represented by the United Auto Workers, the union said on Wednesday.

Separately, law firm Maurice Blackburn will launch a class action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of Volkswagen seeking total damages "well north" of A$100 million ($71.6 million).

DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR

Shareholders to vote at EGM on Dialog's planned $4.6 billion acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel. Activist fund Elliott Management has urged the Anglo-German chipmaker's investors to vote against the deal.

JENOPTIK

The state of Thuringia has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in the maker of lenses and optical sensors, broadcaster Phoenix reported, citing an interview with state governor Bodo Ramelow.

SIXT

Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary figures on Oct. 26 and lifted its 2015 pretax profit guidance to at least 180 million euros.

VTG

Q3 results due.

FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING

The company raised its full-year sales and profit outlook after posting double-digit growth in nine-month results.

SCHAEFFLER

Q3 results due.

SUESS MICROTEC

The company increased its Q4 order entry guidance.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

WIRECARD - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight", lifts its price target to 48 euros from 45 euros

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +1.8 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

($1 = 0.9371 euros) ($1 = 1.3961 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)