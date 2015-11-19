German stocks - Factors to watch on November 19

FRANKFURT Nov 19 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:
FED POLICY
Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday continued to flag
December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven
years near zero, with two expressing confidence they will be
able to pull off a rate hike smoothly despite fears of an abrupt
market reaction.
EURO FINANCE WEEK
Fourth day of Euro Finance Week in Frankfurt, with speakers
including ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, European
Investment Bank chief Werner Hoyer and Raiffeisen Bank
International Chief Executive Karl Sevelda.
DEUTSCHE POST
Chief Executive Frank Appel affirmed the logistics firm's
2016 guidance, citing in an interview with Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung the work that Deutsche Post did toward its
medium-term strategy this year.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
The company may face competition from alternative fibre
optics providers which are planning to invest more than 2
billion euros in broadband expansion, Handelsblatt reported.
LUFTHANSA
The carrier is planning further talks with union
representatives to try to resolve the two-year dispute over
retirement issues that continued this month with a week-long
walkout by workers, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Q4 results due. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) seen up 77 percent at 697 million
euros ($743.8 million). Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN
The carmaker's American unit has appointed Michael Steiner,
Porsche's head of total vehicle development and quality, as
compliance commissioner.
VW's skilled trades workers at its U.S. auto assembly plant
will vote on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 whether to be represented by the
United Auto Workers, the union said on Wednesday.
Separately, law firm Maurice Blackburn will launch a class
action lawsuit on Thursday on behalf of Australian owners of
Volkswagen seeking total damages "well north" of A$100 million
($71.6 million).
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Shareholders to vote at EGM on Dialog's planned $4.6 billion
acquisition of U.S. peer Atmel. Activist fund Elliott
Management has urged the Anglo-German chipmaker's investors to
vote against the deal.
JENOPTIK
The state of Thuringia has no plans to sell its 11 percent
stake in the maker of lenses and optical sensors, broadcaster
Phoenix reported, citing an interview with state governor Bodo
Ramelow.
SIXT
Full Q3 results due. The company published preliminary
figures on Oct. 26 and lifted its 2015 pretax profit guidance to
at least 180 million euros.
VTG
Q3 results due.
FRANCOTYP POSTALIA HOLDING
The company raised its full-year sales and profit outlook
after posting double-digit growth in nine-month results.
SCHAEFFLER
Q3 results due.
SUESS MICROTEC
The company increased its Q4 order entry guidance.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
WIRECARD - Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from
"overweight", lifts its price target to 48 euros from 45 euros
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq
+1.8 pct at close.
Nikkei +1.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.6 pct.
Time: 5.57 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.9371 euros)
($1 = 1.3961 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Maria Sheahan)