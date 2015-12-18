German stocks - Factors to watch on December 18

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Dec 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
K+S
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The salt and fertilizer company is considering several options to strengthen its salt business in Asia, the head of its salt operations told Handelsblatt.
THYSSENKRUPP, SALZGITTER
Thyssen indicated unchanged
Salzgitter indicated 0.2 percent higher
The German steel federation holds a press conference on the industry outlook for 2016.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
VW indicated 0.7 percent lower
The supervisory board of carmaker VW's majority stakeholder Porsche SE has appointed Manfred Doess, a former top legal adviser at RWE, as head of law and compliance as of Jan. 1., Porsche said.
Former VW Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn will be paid by the carmaker until his contract expires in one year's time, sources close to the company's supervisory board said.
VW's U.S. division said on Thursday it is creating an independent claims programme for the owners of nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles that emit up to 40 times legally allowable emissions.
Tesla founder Elon Musk and close to 40 other co-signatories have in a letter to California's CARB called on the state's clean air agency to force VW to invest more in electric vehicle production in the state instead of imposing a fine on the German carmaker, German daily Handelsblatt reported.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The fork lift truck maker will form a joint venture with China's Anhui Heli for the rental of material handling gear in China.
SCHAEFFLER
The automotive supplier has made 230 million euros ($250 million) in provisions to cover potential damages claims related to a European Union antitrust lawsuit over price rigging, the company said.
CONSTANTIN MEDIEN
The company has again raised its earnings forecast for this year.
EX-DIVIDEND
KWS SAAT - dividend 3 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.4 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -1.4 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.9 pct, Shanghai stocks unchanged.
Time: 6.54 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million