German stocks - Factors to watch on January 5

FRANKFURT Jan 5 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.3 percent lower

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a civil suit against Volkswagen AG for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act by installing illegal devices to impair emission control systems in 600,000 vehicles.

Separately, Herbert Diess, head of the VW brand, is expected to reveal at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas a prototype electric vehicle offering "affordable long-distance electric mobility".

RTL

No indication available

The broadcaster is to launch an international German-language channel to cater to up to 10 million Germans living abroad, an RTL executive is quoted as saying by Handelsblatt.

DIALOG

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Microchip Technology Inc is planning to submit a binding offer for Atmel Corp by early next week, according to people familiar with the matter, challenging Atmel's planned merger with Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

GRENKELEASING

No indicated available

The company said it beat its own 2015 expectations

BAYER - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from "Overweight"

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS raises to "Buy" from "Neutral"

PUMA - Berenberg raises to "Buy" from "Hold"

ADIDAS - Berenberg raises to "Hold" from "Sell"

German biotechnology Brain AG said on Tuesday it plans to list shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange.

Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.

German Dec unemployment figures due at 0855 GMT. Seen -6,000 with seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 6.3 percent.

