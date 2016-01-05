German stocks - Factors to watch on January 5

FRANKFURT Jan 5 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 2.3 percent lower
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday filed a civil suit
against Volkswagen AG for allegedly violating the Clean Air Act
by installing illegal devices to impair emission control systems
in 600,000 vehicles.
Separately, Herbert Diess, head of the VW brand, is expected
to reveal at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas a
prototype electric vehicle offering "affordable long-distance
electric mobility".
RTL
No indication available
The broadcaster is to launch an international
German-language channel to cater to up to 10 million Germans
living abroad, an RTL executive is quoted as saying by
Handelsblatt.
DIALOG
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Microchip Technology Inc is planning to submit a
binding offer for Atmel Corp by early next week,
according to people familiar with the matter, challenging
Atmel's planned merger with Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
GRENKELEASING
No indicated available
The company said it beat its own 2015 expectations
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BAYER - JP Morgan cuts to "Neutral" from
"Overweight"
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS raises to "Buy" from
"Neutral"
PUMA - Berenberg raises to "Buy" from "Hold"
ADIDAS - Berenberg raises to "Hold" from "Sell"
IPOS
German biotechnology Brain AG said on Tuesday it plans to
list shares on the Frankfurt stock exchange.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.6 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-2.1 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.3 pct.
Time: 7.15 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German Dec unemployment figures due at 0855 GMT. Seen -6,000
with seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate unchanged at 6.3
percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde)