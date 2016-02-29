German stocks - Factors to watch on February 29

FRANKFURT Feb 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0729 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

UTILITIES

EON indicated 0.7 percent lower

RWE indicated 1.2 percent lower

Germany's opposition Greens have softened their stance towards utility companies, agreeing with powerful trade union IG BCE that they should not have to bear alone the costs of the country's exit from nuclear power.

Separately, EnBW said it hoped to keep paying a dividend but there could be no guarantee.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.1 percent lower

Volkswagen's former chief executive Martin Winterkorn was informed that the carmaker had told regulators it was using defeat devices two weeks before the scandal became public, German tabloid Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The head of VW's Audi unit, Rupert Stadler, was quoted as saying by daily Handelsblatt on Monday that he did not believe the Audi brand was tarnished by the emission scandal.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Fraport's contract to lease and manage 14 Greek regional airports will boost its EBITDA by 100 million euros ($109 million) in the first full year after the deal's closing, Chief Financial Officer Matthias Zieschang told daily Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

QSC

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The software company said 2015 EBITDA rose to 42.2 million euros, up from 35.0 million in the previous year. The company expects EBITDA in a range of 34 to 38 million euros in 2016, dragged lower by reorganisation measures.

RIB SOFTWARE

No indication available

Q4 results due.

SIXT

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

Sixt's carsharing service DriveNow won 190,000 new members in 2015, taking its total to 580,000 and 4,000 vehicles by the end of the year, CEO Erich Sixt told the Euro am Sonntag.

MANZ

Indicated 11.2 percent higher

Chinese power and electrical group Shanghai Electric has agreed to buy at least a quarter of German technology group Manz in a deal that could lead to a full takeover offer, Manz said on Sunday.

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM

Boehringer is in talks with AbbVie over an alliance in oncology and an agreement may be announced as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

GERRY WEBER - Helvea Baader lowers to "sell" from "hold"

AURUBIS - Berenberg starts with "buy" rating, 53.50 eur price target

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - JP Morgan reinstates with "neutral"

VONOVIA - JP Morgan reinstates with "overweight"

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German January import prices fell 3.8 pct on the year

German retail sales grew by 0.7 percent on the month in January, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a month-on-month rise of 0.2 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould, Georgina Prodhan and Ludwig Burger)