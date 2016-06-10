German stocks - Factors to watch on June 10

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
FRANKFURT, June 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BAYER MONSANTO
The chief economist of the U.S. Farm Bureau Association, Bob Young, said his organisation could see prices fall in case of a successful Bayer takeover of Monsanto, German Handelsblatt reported. Young added farmers wanted to understand what plans Bayer had for the joint company before embracing the plans.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 pct lower
CFO Simone Menne will step down from the executive board at her own request at the end of August, Lufthansa said on Thursday.
Separately, group executives discuss the airline's Eurowings platform at a session in London for investors.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.3 pct lower
German airport operator Fraport saw a 5.5 percent drop in passenger traffic in May, citing security concerns among travellers and lower bookings to Turkish and North African destinations.
AIRBUS
Indicated 0.5 pct lower in early Frankfurt trade
Airbus group is to sell its remaining stake in Dassault Aviation, it said late on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
Tele Columbus - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
BECHTLE - 1.40 eur/shr dividend
INDUS HOLDING - 1.20 eur/shr dividend
STRATEC BIOMEDICAL - 0.75 eur/shr dividend
WUESTENROT & WUERTTEMBERGISCHE - 0.60 eur/shr dividend
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AAREAL BANK - Bankhaus Lampe lowers to "HOLD" from "BUY"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.4 pct, Chinese markets closed.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May HICP data was up 0.4 pct m/m and unchanged on the year, Germany's Federal Statistics Office reported on Friday.
German May CPI data was up 0.3 pct m/m and up 0.1 pct y/y.
German May wholesale price index was up 0.9 pct m/m and down 2.3 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS
