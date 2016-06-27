German stocks - Factors to watch on June 27

FRANKFURT, June 27 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The chief executive of Deutsche Bank says London
will not die as a financial centre but it will become weaker
after Britain voted to leave the European Union.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The federal network supervisor (Bundesnetzagentur) sees some
of Deutsche Post's tariffs for advertising letters as dumping
prices and will issue a warning to the company this week about
the practice, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports.
EON
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
CEO Johannes Teyssen tells Bild newspaper the company's
staffing needs to be adjusted to the fit its new structure.
"E.ON has 40,000 employees. Overall, that's not going to change
in the near term but we'll have to add in some areas and need
fewer employees in others," Teyssen says.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
The healthcare group has appointed finance chief Stephan
Sturm as its new chief executive to replace long-serving boss
Ulf Mark Schneider, who quadrupled sales during his 13 years in
charge.
THYSSENKRUPP, BILFINGER
ThyssenKrupp indicated 2.0 percent higher
Bilfinger indicated 0.3 percent higher
Lars Foerberg, co-founder of activist investor Cevian, tells
monthly Manager Magazin he is not satisfied with the current
state of his investments in Germany.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Volkswagen AG should offer European drivers similar
compensation to what the German carmaker is expected to pay U.S.
customers, Europe's Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska
told a newspaper on Sunday.
KUKA ABB
Kuka indicated 0.9 percent higher
* Kuka is on the brink of agreeing to an investor agreement
with Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term
commitment to existing headquarters, factories and jobs, a
source close to the negotiations said.
* Power and automation company ABB Ltd has dismissed reports
it could buy Kuka, the Swiss company's chief executive, Ulrich
Spiesshofer, wrote in a memo to staff.
WIRECARD
Indicated 7.4 percent higher
Wirecard AG is negotiating with representatives of Alipay, a
unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, about it
taking a stake of up to 25 percent in the German banking
software company, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CONTINENTAL - GOLDMAN SACHS cuts to "NEUTRAL" FROM
"BUY"
DEUTSCHE BANK AG - JP MORGAN cuts to "NEUTRAL"
(Reporting by Tina Bellon, Georgina Prodhan and Jonathan Gould)