German stocks - Factors to watch on June 29

FRANKFURT, June 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0817 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ATTACK AT ISTANBUL AIRPORT

Three suicide bombers opened fire then blew themselves up in Istanbul's main international airport on Tuesday, killing 36 people and wounding close to 150 in what Turkey's prime minister said appeared to have been an attack by Islamic State militants.

BREXIT

European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve the political and economic confusion unleashed by its vote to leave the European Union last week, after the IMF said the uncertainty could put pressure on global economic growth.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that central banks around the world should aim to align monetary policies to mitigate "destabilising spillovers" between economies.

MONSANTO BAYER

Bayer indicated 0.6 percent higher

Bayer's takeover target Monsanto is expected to publish third-quarter earnings.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.1 percent higher

German prosecutors have discontinued their investigations into former Deutsche Bank co-CEO Juergen Fitschen for tax fraud in connection with a carbon trading scheme, German Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday. Reuters was not immediately able to verify the report.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Capital markets day with a focus on energy, oil and gas.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

Volkswagen-owned Porsche expects to increase sales of the redesigned Panamera sedan by at least a third next year, its chief executive said, counting on enhanced digital features and more efficient engines to boost demand for the 113,000-euro ($125,000) model.

On Tuesday, Volkswagen had agreed to paying $15.3 billion after admitting it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for years, agreeing to buy back vehicles from U.S. consumers and provide funding that could benefit makers of cleaner technologies.

KUKA

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

German robotics maker Kuka signed an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea that includes a long-term commitment to existing headquarters, factories and jobs.

HAPAG-LLOYD

No indication available

United Arab Shipping Company (UASC), in merger talks with German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd, is holding an extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday to discuss a proposed business combination agreement.

SKW STAHL

No indication available

The German company is in talks with India's Somani Group about a capital increase which will hand the Indian company at least a 51-percent stake in SKW Stahl.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

PORSCHE SE - 1.01 eur/shr dividend proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

SAP - Credit Suisse raises target price to 90 eur, outperform rating

SLM SOLUTIONS - Credit Suisse assumes coverage with outperform

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.6 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq +2.1 pct at close.

Nikkei +1.5 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.5 pct.

Time: 6.15 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German consumer morale reached its highest level in nearly a year heading into July, a survey showed on Wednesday, indicating that private consumption will continue to drive growth in Europe's biggest economy.

German June preliminary CPI due at 1200 GMT. Seen +0.2 percent m/m, +0.3 percent y/y. Preliminary HICP due at 1200 GMT, seen +0.2 percent m/m, +0.2 percent y/y.

