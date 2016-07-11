German stocks - Factors to watch on July 11

FRANKFURT, July 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BREXIT
Britain's opposition Labour Party is set for a bitter battle
over its future after leader Jeremy Corbyn said he expected to
be on the ballot automatically for a leadership contest and
would fight any attempt to prevent him entering the race.
Andrea Leadsom, one of two candidates vying to become the
next British prime minister, has caused an uproar by suggesting
that being a mother means she has a greater stake in the
country's future than her childless rival Theresa May.
BMW
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
BMW has recorded rising sales of the latest version of its
electric car, the i3, following the Berlin government's push to
subsidise electric cars, weekly German newspaper Frankfurter
Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) said.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Daimler has hired the head of China operations of rival
Citroen to set up a new digitalisation unit at its
Mercedes-Benz brand, Automobilwoche magazine reports on
Monday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The exchange is considering lowering the approval threshold
for its merger with the London Stock Exchance from 75 percent.
A final decision on whether to reduce the minimum threshold will
be made on Monday.
DEUTSCHE POST
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Chief executive Frank Appel in an interview with Welt am
Sonntag proposed levying a tax on robots to boost public budgets
and de-incentivise mass sackings in the digital age.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
June traffic figures expected.
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
Siemens said it could not confirm or deny it had sealed a
500 million-euro ($550 million) gas turbine deal with Saudi
Arabia after German newspaper Handelsblatt's global edition said
the German company had beaten rival GE in securing
it.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
A Thyssenkrupp spokeswoman confirmed the company was in
talks with British peer Tata Steel to explore strategic options
for a consolidation of beleaguered European steel
mills.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
German prosecutors are demanding carmaker Volkswagen face a
fine based on the level of the profits the carmaker made from
selling 11 million vehicles equipped with manipulated engine
software, Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.
The Audi brand is to unveil a new strategy at the end of
July, which will encompass digitalisation, sustainability and
urbanisation, chief executive Rupert Stadler told Automobilwoche
magazine in an interview in its July 11 edition.
ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Alstria unit DO Deutsche Office AG sells Berlin building for
230 mln euros, reducing Alstria's loan-to-value to 44.9 percent
from 49 percent. Alstria confirmed guidance for 2016: Revenues
of 200 million euros and Funds From Operations of 115 million
euros.
JUNGHEINRICH
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
The head of forklift truck maker Jungheinrich said the
company will focus on organic growth and investments backed by
its own capital, rather than trying to copy competitor Kion's
recent $3.25 billion purchase of U.S. logistics-technology firm
Dematic.
KUKA
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
There will be adjustments made to the MDAX as of
July 13, Deutsche Boerse said in a news release. The current
share class of Kuka AG (ISIN DE0006204407) will be replaced
with the tendered share class of Kuka AG ISIN DE000A2BPXK1 due
to the expected acquisition of Kuka by Mecca. The changes also
apply to the DAXplus Maximum Dividend index.
RATIONAL
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The maker of appliances for commercial kitchens targets
annual turnover of 1 billion euros annual turnover from
currently 600 million, without giving a date, driven by
requirements to update old equipment worldwide, chief financial
officer Axel Kaufmann told Boersenzeitung in an interview on
Saturday. He especially cited potential in North America.
TLG IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
Empty office spaces in eastern Germany are shrinking and
rents are rising quickly, said an as yet unpublished market
report from TLG Immobilien that was made available to Welt am
Sonntag. Board member Niclas Karoff said the TLG portfolio could
reach a value of 2 billion euros this year from 1.86 billion
currently.
AIR BERLIN
No indication available
The company has sold its last remaining aircraft, Berlin
daily Tagesspiegel is to say on Monday citing sources close to
the company. A spokesman said all 148 planes currently being
oeprated were currently leased, which in itself in the industry
is not unusual.
TUI
No indication available
Boeing is in talks with Air Europa Lineas Aereas and Tui for
orders totaling $3.5 billion at list prices, Bloomberg reported
on Sunday, citing sources.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP
No indication available
Lockheed Martin Corp and Europe's MBDA hope to complete
negotiations with Germany on the $4.5 billion MEADS
next-generation missile defense system by the end of the year,
before next year's German elections, top company officials told
Reuters.
EX-DIVIDEND
HORNBACH HOLDING - dividend 1.50 euros/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE - Jefferies raises to "BUY"
HUGO BOSS Deutsche Bank cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
MUNICH RE HSBC cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
HANOVER RUECK SE HSBC cuts to "HOLD" from "BUY"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.4 pct, S&P 500 +1.5 pct, Nasdaq
+1.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +4.0 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.8 pct.
Time: 6.10 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Vera Eckert and Tina Bellon)