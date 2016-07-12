German stocks - Factors to watch on July 12

FRANKFURT/BERLIN, July 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0608 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BREXIT
Interior minister Theresa May will become Britain's prime
minister on Wednesday, with the task of steering its withdrawal
from the European Union, after rival Andrea Leadsom abruptly
terminated her disastrous leadership campaign.
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Adidas AG on Monday escalated its legal battle against
Skechers USA Inc over athletic sneaker designs, filing a
lawsuit accusing Skechers of stealing its "Springblade" concept
for its similar "Mega Flex" shoe.
DAIMLER
Indicated 2.7 percent higher
The carmaker's second-quarter operating profit rose on
higher earnings from vans and bus operations, as it kept to its
guidance for a small increase in full-year group profit.
Mercedes have decided to accept a British Grand Prix penalty
that leaves Nico Rosberg just one point clear of team mate Lewis
Hamilton at the top of the Formula One world championship, the
team said on Monday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German engineering group would remain in Britian "for
the long term", despite uncertainties over the countries vote to
leave the European Union and will step up investements in UK
research and innovation regardless of Brexit's outcome, its
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser told the British Daily Telegraph.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
Fraport reported a 4.1 percent drop in June passenger
traffic at its Frankfurt airport, citing the the relatively
high number of flight cancellations in the first half and the
reduction in travel bookings reflecting the overall geopolitical
situation.
OSRAM LICHT
No indication available
The lighting group said it repurchased 244,204 shares
between July 4-10 as part of its share buyback plan.
ADLER REAL ESTATE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
The real estate firm said it successfully placed 10 million
convertible notes 2016/2021 with institutional investors.
AIRBUS
No indication available
The head of German operations at Europe's MBDA consortium
has resigned for health reasons, the missile manufacturer said
on Monday.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO
No indication available
British American Tobacco is set to close its worldside
biggest cigarette production factory in German Beyreuth, where
1,400 staff work, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Tuesday.
Production should be shifted to Poland, Romania, Hungary or
Croatia, the paper said, citing sources close to the company's
supervisory board.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
MANZ AG - no dividend proposed
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BRAAS MONIER - HSBC raises to "BUY" from "HOLD"
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at close.
Nikkei +2.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 5.09 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German June HICP due +0.1 pct m/m, +0.2 pct y/y.
German June CPI +0.1 pct m/m, +0.3 pct y/y.
German June wholesale price index +0.6 pct m/m, -1.5 pct
y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
