German stocks - Factors to watch on July 22

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, July 22 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
DAIMLER
The supervisory board appointed Britta Seeger to the
company's management board. Seeger becomes head of sales at
Mercedes-Benz Cars for three years starting January 2017,
replacing Ola Kaellenius who will become the division's R&D
chief.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The lender and BHF Bank are tangled up in a scandal
connected with Malaysian sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, German
business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing
documents by the U.S. Department of Justice.
FRESENIUS
The healthcare group's bid for Pfizer's pump
division is said to stall on valuation, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday.
KUKA
The robotics maker said earnings before interest and tax
this year will be reduced by about 30 million euros due to the
takeover by China's Midea Group Co Ltd.
STADA
The generic drugmaker said it has no knowledge of investor
Active Ownership Capital's (AOC) stake exceeding 5.05 percent.
AOC is questioning Stada's biosimilars business and wants
the company to cut 100 million euros of costs per year,
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Thursday, without
citing the source of the information.
ELRINGKLINGER
The auto parts supplier lowered its full-year profit
guidance after second-quarter earnings fell on high fixed costs
at one of its divisions.
