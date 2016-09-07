German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The following are some
of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
BAYER
Conference due on crop science business.
DAIMLER
The Mercedes-Benz trucks division of Daimler in Brazil fired
about 500 workers after 1,028 employees chose to participate in
a voluntary buyout program ending this week, union leaders said
on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday
in Linz he could not rule out further production delays due to
problems with single suppliers.
Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying that
Volkswagen is in advanced talks with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile
about jointly producing electric passenger vehicles
in the China.
Also, lawyers for American owners of Volkswagen cars alleged
that auto supplier Bosch concealed the use of
Volkswagen's secret "defeat device" software that it helped
design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide
legal protection in its use.
STEINHOFF
Full annual results due. The company published preliminary
results on Aug. 31, showing its operating profit improved by 32
percent to 1.5 billion euros.
FERRATUM
The company said it expected revenues for fiscal 2016 to
come to 150-160 million euros and for 2017 to 200-225 million.
The operating margin is to be between 13 and 16 percent for both
years.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 5.01 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German July industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct
m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
