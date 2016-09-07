German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:

BAYER

Conference due on crop science business.

DAIMLER

The Mercedes-Benz trucks division of Daimler in Brazil fired about 500 workers after 1,028 employees chose to participate in a voluntary buyout program ending this week, union leaders said on Tuesday.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Tuesday in Linz he could not rule out further production delays due to problems with single suppliers.

Separately, Bloomberg cited sources as saying that Volkswagen is in advanced talks with Anhui Jianghuai Automobile about jointly producing electric passenger vehicles in the China.

Also, lawyers for American owners of Volkswagen cars alleged that auto supplier Bosch concealed the use of Volkswagen's secret "defeat device" software that it helped design and demanded in 2008 that the German automaker provide legal protection in its use.

STEINHOFF

Full annual results due. The company published preliminary results on Aug. 31, showing its operating profit improved by 32 percent to 1.5 billion euros.

FERRATUM

The company said it expected revenues for fiscal 2016 to come to 150-160 million euros and for 2017 to 200-225 million. The operating margin is to be between 13 and 16 percent for both years.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.5 pct at close.

Nikkei -0.7 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 5.01 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German July industrial output due at 0600 GMT. Seen +0.2 pct m/m.

