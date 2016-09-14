German stocks - Factors to watch on September 14

FRANKFURT, Sept 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0648 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated unchanged

The chemicals and healthcare group is poised to announce the acquisition of U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co on Wednesday for more than $66 billion, clinching the biggest deal of the year, people familiar with the matter said.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

The German telecoms operator has priced three bonds worth 2.75 billion euros ($3.09 billion).

LINDE

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

The chairman of Linde said U.S. rival Praxair would still be the best partner for it but he did not foresee that merger talks would immediately resume after Linde's two top executives quit.

STEINHOFF

Down 0.2 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The company said 67.4 percent of shares in Mattress Firm were tendered under its takeover offer, and it has notices of guaranteed delivery for another 3.6 percent.

ADO PROPERTIES

Down 1.6 percent in early Frankfurt trade

The real estate group placed 5.6 million new shares, fetching gross proceeds of 198.8 million euros.

BRAAS MONIER

Indicated 17 percent higher

The company says its board of directors does not support an indicative offer of 25 euros per share from Standard Industries as it significantly undervalues the company and its future prospects.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 3.3 percent higher

The German retailer swung to a net loss of 4 million euros in the first nine months of the year from a 22 million euro profit in the same period last year.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

UNIPER - Raymond James starts with "outperform" rating, 12 euros target price

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The number of German companies filing for insolvency fell further in the first half of the year after reaching a record low in 2015, as Europe's biggest economy enjoys a prolonged upswing, data showed on Wednesday.

