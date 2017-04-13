German stocks - Factors to watch on April 13

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, April 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0610 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz USA chief said the German automaker
has not decided whether to resume selling diesel vehicles in the
United States.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The lender plans to fold the capital markets business of its
Sal. Oppenheim subsidiary into the parent's asset management
division, which it aims to list separately, Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung reported, without specifying its sources. All
necessary documents for the flotation will be ready by end-June,
the paper added.
HENKEL
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The consumer goods group will continue to look for
acquisitions, focussing on adhesives, washing products and
cosmetics, supervisory board head Simone Bagel-Trah told
newspaper Rheinische Post.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
Investor Infinite Miles sold a Lufthansa stake of 2.5
percent on the open market, Bloomberg reported.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
HHS announced a $8.9 million agreement with Siemens
Healthineers to further develop a new Zika diagnostic test.
QIAGEN
No indication available
The company said two peer-reviewed studies indicate
potential additional clinical value for QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus
to detect latent tuberculosis (TB) infection.
DRAEGERWERK
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The medical equipment maker said late on Wednesday
first-quarter earnings before interest and tax rose to 2 million
euros, up from a loss of 15.7 million a year earlier. Order
intake rose 6.6 percent.
EX-DIVIDEND
PUMA - dividend 0.75 euros/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.4 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at close.
Nikkei -1.1 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.1 pct.
Time: 4.52 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer prices (CPI) rose by 0.1 percent in March
from the previous month and jumped by 1.5 percent from the
previous year.
