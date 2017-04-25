German stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

FRANKFURT, April 25 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:

Continental held talks with U.S. peer Delphi Automotive Plc earlier this year, about merging parts of their powertrain divisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revved up the pace of its deals by acquiring U.S. generic drugmaker Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros), and in a separate agreement, the biosimilars unit of German peer Merck KGaA.

Q1 results due. Operating income seen up 11.3 percent at 1.229 billion euros ($1.34 billion).

The real-estate investment company bought a portfolio for 168.5 million euros. The acquisition is accretive to Funds From Operations (FFO) per share, with a full year impact on revenues of eur 9.9 million euros and FFO of around eur 7.3 million euros expected.

Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 50 percent at 761 million euros ($826 million). Poll:

Q1 results due.

Full Q1 results due. The group already published preliminary results on April 12 and raised its guidance for 2017.

FY results due.

FY analyst conference due. The company published its annual financial report on Monday.

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq +1.2 pct at close.

Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.

Time: 0446 GMT.

No economic data scheduled.

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz)