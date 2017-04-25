German stocks - Factors to watch on April 25

FRANKFURT, April 25 The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
CONTINENTAL
Continental held talks with U.S. peer Delphi Automotive Plc
earlier this year, about merging parts of their
powertrain divisions, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
FRESENIUS, MERCK
German healthcare conglomerate Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revved
up the pace of its deals by acquiring U.S. generic drugmaker
Akorn Inc for $4.75 billion (4.37 billion euros), and
in a separate agreement, the biosimilars unit of German peer
Merck KGaA.
SAP
Q1 results due. Operating income seen up 11.3 percent at
1.229 billion euros ($1.34 billion).
ALSTRIA
The real-estate investment company bought a portfolio for
168.5 million euros. The acquisition is accretive to Funds From
Operations (FFO) per share, with a full year impact on revenues
of eur 9.9 million euros and FFO of around eur 7.3 million euros
expected.
COVESTRO
Q1 results due. Adjusted EBITDA seen up 50 percent at 761
million euros ($826 million). Poll:
AIXTRON
Q1 results due.
PUMA
Full Q1 results due. The group already published preliminary
results on April 12 and raised its guidance for 2017.
ROCKET INTERNET
FY results due.
SIXT
FY analyst conference due. The company published its annual
financial report on Monday.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.1 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct, Shanghai stocks +0.4 pct.
Time: 0446 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data scheduled.
($1 = 0.9202 euros)
