German stocks - Factors to watch on June 6

FRANKFURT, June 6 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
BASF
Indicated unchanged
The chemicals giant said effluent from its wastewater
treatment plant on the Rhine had turned green and that
authorities had been informed. The cause is still being
determined, the company said.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's largest bank has failed to answer in detail to a
request from Democrats on a U.S. House of Representatives panel
for details about U.S. President Donald Trump's possible ties to
Russia, a Democratic staffer said on Sunday.
Deutsche Bank has not entered advanced talks over frozen
bonus payments, former board member Hugo Baenziger told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
LINDE
Indicated unchanged
Supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Reitzle brushed aside
criticism about opposition to a deal with Praxair, saying he had
consulted the labour representatives, Handelsblatt reported.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Demand is better than expected this year, with traffic from
the United States and Asia developing well, the carrier's chief
executive said on Monday in Mexico.
MERCK
Indicated unchanged
Said it is open to new partnerships for developing new
treatments. Merck strengthened its immuno-oncology portfolio
through expansion of F-star collaboration including LAG-3/PD-L1
bispecific antibody- new strategic collaboration to develop and
commercialize bispecific immuno-oncology antibodies.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
German software giant SAP is abandoning "performance
ratings" for staff, the company's personnel chief Stefan Ries,
told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.
STADA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The generic drug maker will be in a position to stem
takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its
own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias
Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated O.1 percent lower
Embattled Audi Chief Executive Rupert Stadler only got a
five-year contract extension last month because of an agreement
among supervisory board members that he would not serve out his
full term, two sources close to the company's supervisory board
told Reuters.
Due to excessive emissions, Audi needs to recall around
2,000 A8 models equipped with a 12 cylinder engine, German daily
Handelsblatt said.
ROCKET INTERNET
Indicated 3.3 percent higher
German online food retailer Delivery Hero AG, which is
partially owned by Rocket Internet, on Tuesday said it is
preparing a 450 million euro ($507.15 million) initial public
offering on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
TOM TAILOR
Announced a capital increase with targeted proceeds of 61.2
million euros.
QIAGEN
Qiagen receives U.S. FDA approval for Cytomegalovirus
testing.
Indicated 2.6 percent higher
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - dividend 0.74 euro/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.1 pct, S&P 500 down 0.12 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.16 pct
Nikkei -0.95 pct, Shanghai stocks -0.31 pct.
Time: 6.58 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
No economic data
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, Ludwig Burger)