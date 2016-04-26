版本:
2016年 4月 26日

Lufthansa cancels nearly 900 flights due to German union strike

FRANKFURT, April 26 German airline Lufthansa on Tuesday said it had cancelled 895 flights due to airport strikes by German union Verdi which are planned for Wednesday.

Only 40 percent of an overall roughly 1,500 flights to an from German airports including hubs Frankfurt and Munich would take place, the airline said in a statement. (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

