Bundestag backs Swiss-German tax deal but key vote looms

BERLIN Oct 25 Germany's lower house of
parliament rubber-stamped a tax deal with Switzerland on
Thursday intended to clamp down on evasion, but the agreement is
likely to be blocked in the upper house.
Germany has pledged to stop buying leaked bank data from
Switzerland naming suspected tax cheats once the deal, agreed in
April, comes into force.
Lawmakers of Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition approved the bill on the deal on Thursday. However the
government lacks a majority in the upper house, the Bundesrat,
where the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) opposition plans to
block the pact, saying it is too lenient on tax dodgers.
In an address to the Bundestag, Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble appealed to Bundesrat peers to back the deal, saying
otherwise Germany would miss out on billions of euros worth of
tax revenues.
Germans hold an estimated 150 billion euros ($195 billion) in
undeclared money in Swiss accounts. The agreement would require
Swiss banks to levy a punitive charge and to tax future income,
with the proceeds passed on to Germany. The identity of account
holders would remain secret however.
One of the SPD's criticisms of the deal with Switzerland has
been that, as it stands, the agreement would allow people to
dodge taxes by taking their money out of Switzerland before the
deal takes effect.
