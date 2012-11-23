UPDATE 2-German states reject Swiss tax deal in slap to Merkel

* Govt hopes for legislation to take effect next year dashed
* Cabinet to decide next Weds if to engage mediation
committee
* Switzerland says still committed to successful
ratification
* Opposition parties say deal too soft on tax evaders
By Alexandra Hudson
BERLIN, Nov 23 Germany's upper house of
parliament on Friday rejected a deal with Switzerland to tax
assets stashed by German citizens in Swiss bank accounts,
dashing Chancellor Angela Merkel's hopes of having the lucrative
agreement in place by 2013.
Despite a last-ditch appeal to the assembly by Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, the agreement was rejected by
states run by the opposition Greens and Social Democrats, who
said the legislation would have let off tax evaders too easily.
Merkel's centre-right government had struck the deal with
Switzerland in April, but without a majority in the Bundesrat
upper house, where Germany's 16 states are represented, it
needed opposition support.
Schaeuble's spokesman said the outcome was regrettable and
the cabinet would decide next Wednesday whether to start a
mediation procedure that seeks to resolve differences between
the Bundestag lower house and the Bundesrat.
"When you consider how many decades we have been struggling
over this, and how many attempts we have had to solve this
problem, then this deal is worth fighting for," Martin Kotthaus
told reporters.
The deal would have required Swiss banks to levy a punitive
charge on an estimated 150 billion Swiss francs ($160 billion)
in undeclared funds squirrelled away by Germans in Swiss
accounts.
The proceeds would be passed on to Germany, including its 16
Laender, or states, without the identities of the account
holders being revealed.
SPD-led German states like North Rhine-Westphalia have
resorted to buying Swiss banking data from whistleblowers in
order to pursue tax dodgers, angering the Swiss and only
catching a fraction of the wrongdoers.
INDIANS
Peer Steinbrueck, the SPD's candidate for chancellor in next
year's German election, cracked down hard on bank secrecy when
he was finance minister in Merkel's 2005-09 "grand coalition"
government, famously referring to the Swiss as Indians running
from the cavalry.
His party is planning to trumpet its rejection of the deal
in the looming election campaign to try to paint Merkel as soft
on financial wrongdoing by the wealthy.
With the SPD dead-set on torpedoing the deal and legislation
already fully ratified in Switzerland, there is little scope for
change to the terms already agreed or for mediation to succeed.
"The German upper house has missed a major opportunity to
reach a fair, optimum and sustainable solution for all parties
to definitively settle the bilateral tax issues," the Swiss
Bankers Association said in a statement.
Swiss Finance Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf said her
government remained "committed to a successful ratification".
Britain and Austria have ratified similar deals, which will
come into force next year, and Switzerland hopes other countries
- including Greece and Italy - will follow suit.
An Italian source close to the negotiations with Switzerland
said the Bundesrat vote had not changed anything for them and
officials would meet as planned next week.
($1 = 0.9350 Swiss francs)
