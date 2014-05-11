Tax dodgers in Germany rush to come clean after Hoeness trial-paper

BERLIN May 11 The tax evasion trial and
conviction of former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness
triggered a wave of self-disclosures resulting in 16,926 tax
dodgers turning themselves in during the first four months of
the year, a newspaper reported on Sunday.
The Welt am Sonntag newspaper said it had surveyed finance
authorities in Germany's 16 states and the number of
self-disclosures in the first four months of 2014 was more than
the combined total of 2011 and 2012.
The newspaper said since 2010, when the wave of
self-disclosures first began, Germany has received a total of
4.3 billion euros in back taxes and penalties from a total of
82,995 people who had turned themselves in.
Tax evaders who come clean before an investigation begins
can avoid jail by paying the back tax and interest penalties.
Since 2010 some German states have bought CDs with tax data
stolen from Swiss banks, leading to a rise in the number of
people turning themselves in and avoiding prosecution.
Hoeness was sentenced on March 13 to a 3-1/2-year prison
term for evading 27 million euros in taxes and quit as president
and chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he made into one of the
world's most successful football dynasties.
Hoeness admitted evading taxes on income earned in secret
Swiss bank accounts but hoped for leniency in one of the most
scrutinised cases of its kind ever in Germany.
The case hinged on whether Hoeness, who as a player helped
West Germany win the 1974 World Cup, cooperated fully with his
voluntary disclosure. The court decided he took too long to
provide information, and it was riddled with errors.
(Reporting By Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Jon Boyle)