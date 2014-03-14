版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 3月 14日 星期五 17:48 BJT

RPT-Hoeness resigns from Bayern Munich, won't appeal jail term

(Repeats story with no changes)

MUNICH, March 14 Uli Hoeness said on Friday he had decided to accept the guilty verdict and prison term for tax evasion handed him by a Munich court and would step down as president of Bayern Munich football club and chairman of the business behind it.

"After discussions with my family I have decided to accept the ruling of the Munich court on my tax affairs. This befits my understanding of decency, dignity and personal responsibility. Tax evasion was the biggest mistake of my life," he wrote in a statement published on the club's website.

"Bayern Munich is my life's work and will also remain so," he said, adding that he wanted to spare the club any damage.

Hoeness, 62, was sentenced to 3-1/2 years in jail on Thursday for dodging taxes worth 27 million euros. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Stephen Brown)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐