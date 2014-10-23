Arrest made in Warsaw related to Hoeness case - Munich prosecutors

MUNICH Oct 23 Police in Warsaw have made an arrest in connection with the recent conviction of former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness for tax evasion, the Munich public prosecutors' office said on Thursday.

German newspaper Wiesbadener Kurier had earlier reported in its online edition that a banker who dealt with Hoeness' financial dealings on behalf of Swiss bank Vontobel Holding was arrested in Warsaw for aiding tax evasion.

A spokeswoman for Vontobel confirmed that an employee of the bank had been arrested abroad, declining to comment further.

Hoeness was sentenced in March to a 3-1/2-year prison term for tax evasion and quit as president and chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he made into one of the world's most successful football dynasties.

