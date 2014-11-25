Vontobel banker held in connection with Hoeness case back in Switzerland

ZURICH Nov 25 A Vontobel banker, who was detained in Poland in connection with the conviction of former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness for tax evasion, is back in Switzerland, Vontobel told Reuters on Tuesday.

Hoeness was sentenced in March to a 3-1/2-year prison term for evading 28.5 million euros ($36.1 million) of taxes and quit as president and chairman of Bayern Munich, the club he helped to turn into one of the world's most successful soccer teams.

He used a Vontobel account for complex currency transactions that helped him reap gains in the millions of euros, it emerged during his trial.

A Vontobel banker was detained by police in Warsaw in October and was released on bail but was told not to leave Poland and forced to relinquish his passport.

A spokesman for Vontobel said on Tuesday the employee had informed the bank about his return to Switzerland and that he was undergoing medical treatment there.

"As far as possible, he will answer possible questions of the German authorities from Switzerland, where a German lawyer will support him," the Vontobel spokesman said.

The banker has paid back the bail Vontobel put up for him, he said.

Swiss finance blog "Inside Paradeplatz" said earlier on Tuesday that the banker had fled Poland.

The Polish Warsaw district prosecutor was not immediately available for comment. The Polish police said it had no information.

The Munich state prosecutor declined to comment. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Warsaw, Jens Hack in Munich; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)