German state buys tax CD containing Swiss bank client data - paper

BERLIN Dec 21 Authorities in the German state
of North Rhine-Westphalia have bought a CD containing data about
several thousand German clients of a Swiss bank, German
newspaper Bild am Sonntag said on Sunday without citing its
sources.
The clients each have accounts containing up to 5 million
euros at the unidentified bank, the newspaper said, adding that
NRW tax investigators were currently analysing the data.
The state government of NRW declined to comment on Sunday,
referring to tax secrecy.
Since 2010, NRW has bought several CDs containing data of
tax evaders. Since then almost 19,000 tax evaders in that state
alone have declared themselves to authorities. In other federal
states the number of tax evaders turning themselves in has also
increased.
The newspaper also said that in the past week there had been
several raids on the unreported income of clients of Credit
Suisse in NRW related to a tax CD that NRW authorities
bought in 2012.
A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.
Tax evaders who come clean before an investigation begins
can currently avoid jail by paying the back tax and interest
penalties but from Jan. 1, 2015, the requirements to qualify for
such an exemption from punishment will be tightened.
The threshold for exemption will fall from unpaid tax
liability of 50,000 euros to 25,000 euros and the penal
surcharge on tax payments made in arrears will also be higher.
In March a German court convicted Bayern Munich's
then-president, Uli Hoeness, of tax evasion and sentenced him to
3-1/2 years in jail.
