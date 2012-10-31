Schaeuble says Germany targets balanced budget by 2014

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
BERLIN Oct 31 Germany has its sights on a balanced budget by 2014 but strong recent growth seen in tax revenues will tail off from next year, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
"We are striving for a structurally-balanced budget for 2014," said the minister, adding that the country could even meet the fiscal requirements of its "debt brake" law next year instead of a 2016 deadline.
Presenting the latest tax revenue estimates for 2012-2016, he said these numbers "correspond with an economy that is on a moderate growth course" but still meant that Germany was the "stability anchor and growth locomotive of the euro zone".
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.