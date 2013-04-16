German state buys more tax data in secret account crackdown

BERLIN, April 16 The German state of
Rhineland-Palatinate, run by the opposition Social Democrats
(SPD) and Greens, said on Tuesday it had bought a CD with data
on secret bank accounts which could bring in half a billion
euros in tax revenues.
It was unclear who sold the information but in the past,
unidentified whistleblowers have provided similar data to German
states, including North Rhine-Westphalia.
"(The data) is authentic and of excellent quality," said
state Finance Minister Carsten Kuehl, adding there were 40,000
sets of data which his state had bought for 4 million euros.
"We expect the information to yield tax revenues of around
500 million euros across Germany," said Kuehl, adding officials
had been in touch with investigators.
He said the data proved the high level of criminal energy
that went into tax evasion.
Der Spiegel magazine reported that the information was on
Germans with accounts in Switzerland and that it affected more
than 10,000 customers.
News of the CD purchase comes amid a burgeoning debate in
Europe about tax evasion, following the recent leak of thousands
of holders of secret bank accounts and the belated admission by
a disgraced former French budget minister that he held a secret
foreign account.
In response, French President Francois Hollande has launched
a campaign to crack down on tax evasion, the EU's five largest
economies have agreed to deepen cooperation in the area and
Luxembourg has dropped its opposition to sharing bank data with
its partners.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller, writing by Madeline Chambers,
editing by Noah Barkin)