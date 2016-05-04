Germany's Schaeuble says dividend tax avoidance schemes not legitimate

BERLIN May 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble said on Wednesday that dividend tax avoidance schemes
used by banks, also known as cum-cum deals, may be legal, but
were not legitimate.
Schaeuble also said that he expected banks to address this
issue, adding however that he could not ask them to repay taxes
avoided in the past if the banks concerned had not broken the
law.
His comments came after new media allegations of the
widespread use of such deals emerged, with Commerzbank
pledging on Tuesday to stop offering such services before the
tax loophole is blocked by a new law.
