Germany's Schaeuble says dividend tax avoidance schemes not legitimate

BERLIN May 4 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday that dividend tax avoidance schemes used by banks, also known as cum-cum deals, may be legal, but were not legitimate.

Schaeuble also said that he expected banks to address this issue, adding however that he could not ask them to repay taxes avoided in the past if the banks concerned had not broken the law.

His comments came after new media allegations of the widespread use of such deals emerged, with Commerzbank pledging on Tuesday to stop offering such services before the tax loophole is blocked by a new law. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Paul Carrel)

