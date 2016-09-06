Swiss charge former UBS banker over German data sale

ZURICH, Sept 6 Swiss authorities have charged a
former banker at UBS suspected of selling confidential
client details to Germany in 2012, Switzerland's Office of the
Attorney General (OAG) said on Tuesday.
An indictment filed at the end of July charges the
defendant with qualified industrial espionage, breach of trade
secrecy, violation of banking secrecy, money laundering and
unauthorised possession of ammunition, an OAG spokeswoman said.
She did not name the suspect.
The allegations centre largely on the sale of a compact disc
containing details of UBS customers to the state of North
Rhine-Westphalia. The CD related to assets worth 3.5 billion
Swiss francs ($3.6 billion).
Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported the indictment
earlier on Tuesday.
UBS is one of several Swiss banks that got caught up in
investigations into personal tax evasion as cash-strapped
governments chased accounts hidden in Switzerland, where wealthy
Europeans had taken advantage of bank secrecy rules.
UBS paid almost $300 million in 2014 to settle claims it
helped wealthy Germans dodge taxes.
The OAG filed the indictment with the Federal Criminal
Court. A court spokeswoman confirmed receipt of the case but
declined further comment.
UBS declined to comment.
($1 = 0.9782 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)