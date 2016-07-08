German ministry denies investigating Tesla over software updates

BERLIN, July 8 Germany's Transport Ministry
denied a report on Friday that it was investigating Tesla Motors
Inc for updating driving assistance software without
informing authorities, but said it was "clarifying technical
issues" on the matter.
German magazine Der Spiegel reported, without citing a
source, that there were indications that Tesla uploaded new
software features to a driving assistance system which had not
been examined for security during regular approval proceedings.
It added the ministry therefore launched an investigation.
"The report is incorrect," a ministry spokesman said. "There
are no investigation proceedings against Tesla.
"We are clarifying the technical issues," the ministry
spokesman added. "At the moment, it is a normal gathering of
information on the status quo between the car watchdog and the
ministry."
The Der Spiegel report, released on Friday ahead of the
magazine's publication on Saturday, said the driving assistance
system in question was a device designed for regulating car
overtaking manoeuvres.
If the suspicions were confirmed, Tesla could lose type
approval for its Model S vehicles, meaning they would be banned
from the roads, the report said.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said last year during a
visit in Berlin that he viewed Germany as the next most
important market for his company after the United States.
In 2015, Tesla sold 1,582 Model S cars in Germany, Europe's
largest car market.
The magazine added that Tesla had applied for type approval
in the Netherlands and therefore only the Dutch authorities
could withdraw the approval for the European market again.
A spokeswoman for Tesla Germany was not immediately
available to comment.
The magazine said it had put the allegations to Tesla but
did not get a comment from the U.S. company before its editorial
deadline on Thursday evening.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)