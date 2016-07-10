German authority would not have approved beta-phase Tesla autopilot -newspaper

FRANKFURT, July 9 Germany's Federal Office for
Motor Vehicles (KBA) would not have approved the autopilot
system installed on Tesla cars if the technology was
still in a beta-phase version, it told German newspaper Welt am
Sonntag.
Tesla's partial self-driving Autopilot feature has been
thrust under the microscope since a fatal crash incolving a
Tesla Model S sedan in the United States in May.
European approval for the autopilot system was gained in the
Netherlands, but the view of KBA is significant because Germany
is Europe's biggest car market.
"If the word beta-phase means an incomplete status of the
software, the KBA would not authorise (such) a functionality,"
the newspaper quoted the KBA as saying.
A beta version generally describes a product that has moved
from mere functional readiness but still requires improvements
for full usability.
Tesla said on Friday that it is cooperating with the KBA,
which reports to the Transport Ministry, to review components.
The Berlin ministry, for its part, said it was "clarifying
technical issues" with Tesla but denied it was investigating the
company for not sufficiently informing authorities, as Der
Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.
