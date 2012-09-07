版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 7日 星期五 14:15 BJT

TABLE-German trade surplus narrows in July

BERLIN, Sept 7 The Federal Statistics Office on
Friday reported the following preliminary economic data. Figures
are in billions of euros. 
 
 GERMAN TRADE (ADJUSTED)       JULY 12   JUNE 12      JULY 11 
 Trade balance                  16.1      16.3 (16.2)  10.7
 Exports                        92.9      92.4 (92.3)  87.2
 Exports pct change m/m         +0.5      -1.4 (-1.5)  -1.0
 Imports                        76.8      76.1 (76.1)  76.5
 Imports pct change m/m         +0.9      -2.9 (-3.0)  +0.5
 
 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED)     JULY 12   JUNE 12      JULY 11  
 Trade balance                  16.9      18.0 (17.9)  10.4 
 Current Account                12.8      18.5 (16.5)   8.3 
 Exports                        93.6      94.7 (94.6)  85.7
 Imports                        76.7      76.8 (76.7)  75.3 
 Services                       -3.6       0.2 (-1.0)  -2.5 
 Wages and property income       4.9       5.3 (+4.7)   5.2 
 Transfers                      -2.5      -2.3         -3.5 
 Supplementary trade            -2.8      -2.7         -1.4
  
 GERMAN TRADE (UNADJUSTED)   Jan-July 12          Jan-July 11  
 Trade balance                 110.3                   89.2 
 Current account                91.5                   74.5 
 Exports                       644.1                  611.0 
 Imports                       533.8                  521.7
 Services                       -4.2                   -3.7
 Wage and property income       26.1                   18.5
 Transfers                     -24.3                  -21.7
 Supplementary trade            16.4                   -7.9

