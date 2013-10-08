German exports rise less than expected in August

BERLIN Oct 8 German exports revived in August,
rising slightly less than expected but more than imports and
widening the trade surplus, official data showed on Tuesday, in
a sign foreign trade will not drag too much on growth in
Europe's largest economy.
Seasonally-adjusted exports gained 1.0 percent on the month,
data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, coming in just
under the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll for an increase
of 1.5 percent. Exports had unexpectedly fallen in July.
Imports, which had been forecast to rise 0.9 percent, were
up just 0.4 percent.
The trade surplus widened to 15.6 billion euros from an
upwardly revised 15 billion euros in July. The consensus
forecast had been for it to widen to 15.1 billion euros.