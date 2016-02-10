UPDATE 1-German train crash investigators focus on signal controller -source

* Please click reut.rs/1SFZJzD for a graphic
By Jens Hack and Markus Wacket
BAD AIBLING/BERLIN Feb 10 German prosecutors
and police investigating a head-on train crash in Bavaria that
killed ten people are focusing on the actions of a signal
controller, a source involved in the inquiry told Reuters on
Wednesday.
However, investigators said it was too early to speculate on
the cause and that they have recovered two of three black boxes
from the two passenger trains that collided at peak commuter
time on Tuesday morning.
"The investigations are focusing on the controller," said
the source, who declined to be named. The single track stretch
was opened for both trains, the source said.
The source did not name the controller. Reuters was unable
to determine the identity of the controller or what actions were
under scrutiny.
In addition, Reuters could not determine if other
individuals were also under scrutiny.
A spokeswoman at state-run railway, Deutsche Bahn,
which is responsible for the track, said the company was working
with investigating authorities.
"We do not want to pre-empt the results of the
investigation," she said.
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt, echoing
statements from investigators, said that it was too early to
identify the cause.
"We have no knowledge whether this was down to human failure
or a technical problem," he said.
Cooperating closely with investigators, salvage workers and
criminal police were combing the site on Wednesday and working
to recover the carriages that were lying on their side in the
wooded area with a river on one side of the track.
The trains, carrying about 100 people in all, crashed at
high speed on a 6 km (four-mile) stretch of track between the
spa town of Bad Aibling and Kolbermoor, near the Austrian
border.
The trains and track were fitted with an automatic brake
system that was introduced across Germany after 10 people died
near the eastern city of Magdeburg in 2011 when a train driver
drove through two red signals.
