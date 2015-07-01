UPDATE 1-German rail operator, union agree wage deal to end strikes

(Recasts with confirmation from Deutsche Bahn and union, adds comment from arbitrator)

BERLIN, July 1 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a wage agreement with the GDL train drivers' union, ending a nearly year-long dispute which caused a series of strikes hitting millions of people, both sides said on Wednesday.

Under the deal, reached after five weeks of arbitration, union members will get a 5.1 percent pay rise in two stages, 3.5 percent from July 1 and a further 1.6 percent from May 2016. There will be a reduction in overtime.

"We have got a sensible agreement... Everything is signed and completed," Matthias Platzeck, one of the two arbitrators told reporters.

The deal is similar to one agreed in May by the EVG union, which represents most railway-related workers, who also clinched a 3.5 percent pay rise from July 1, with a further 1.6 percent rise in May 2016.

The GDL union, which represents 20,000 train drivers, had wanted a 5 percent pay rise for its members, a shorter working week and was adamant that it get its own wage deal, independent of other, bigger unions like the EVG. It also wanted the right to represent other workers in the company, such as train stewards.

Deutsche Bahn said in a statement it had agreed to keep GDL as a partner in wage talks until 2020, in spite of a change to laws to reduce the power of smaller unions, and that a fair compromise had been made.

"The danger of strikes is over. That is an important signal for our customers, employees and the whole company," said Deutsche Bahn board member Ulrich Weber.

The dispute saw a total of 420 hours of strikes by the union which caused major disruption in a country where 5.5 million passengers use the train network every day and one-fifth of freight, about 620,000 tonnes a day, is hauled by rail.

"If Deutsche Bahn had not refused to make an independent deal for our members, independently from other unions, then it would have saved itself 500 million euros linked to industrial action," said GDL leader Claus Weselsky in a statement.

"If Deutsche Bahn had not refused to make an independent deal for our members, independently from other unions, then it would have saved itself 500 million euros linked to industrial action," said GDL leader Claus Weselsky in a statement.

Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament passed a law limiting the power of smaller unions by making a wage deal with the largest union in a company applicable to all employees.