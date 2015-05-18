UPDATE 1-Open-ended strike to bring German trains to a halt again this week

(Recasts with strike details, DB and union comments, details)
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN May 18 German train drivers announced on
Monday their ninth strike in an ongoing dispute with rail
operator Deutsche Bahn, which will bring freight trains to a
standstill from Tuesday and passenger trains on Wednesday - with
no date given for the strike to end.
The GDL union said it will announce the end of the strike
with 48 hours' notice, raising the prospect of even longer
disruption than a seven-day strike earlier this month, which was
already the longest in the history of Deutsche Bahn.
"Strikes hurt everyone and cost time and money," said Ulrich
Weber, Deutsche Bahn's personnel chief, adding that the union
had rejected all offers before talks broke down this weekend.
The dispute over pay, working conditions and the power of
the union itself has caused major disruption in a country where
about 5.5 million people travel by train every day and one-fifth
of freight - 620,000 tonnes a day - is hauled by rail.
Economists estimate that the last strike could have clipped
0.1 percentage points off German economic growth in the second
quarter of the year, costing Europe's biggest economy up to 750
million euros in lost activity.
The latest freight-train strike will begin on Tuesday at 3
p.m. (1300 GMT) and the passenger-train strike early on
Wednesday at 2 a.m. (0000 GMT), GDL leader Claus Weselsky told
reporters.
"You can assume this strike will be somewhat longer than the
last one," said Weselsky. As well as a 5 percent pay rise and a
shorter working week, he wants the GDL - which represents about
20,000 German train drivers - to be able to negotiate on behalf
of other workers in the company, such as train stewards.
This has prompted a rare intervention in a labour dispute
from Chancellor Angela Merkel, who urged the conflicting parties
to avoid creating "a serious burden" for people and companies.
In a country largely unaccustomed to disruptive union action
until a spate of train and airline strikes last year, the German
government is scrambling to reverse changes in the law that now
permit smaller unions like the GDL to bring entire businesses -
and industries that rely on them - to a standstill.
One union source said the strike action would likely impact
the upcoming May 23-25 holiday weekend in Germany.
