German railway operator proposes mediator to resolve train strike

BERLIN May 6 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
proposed on Wednesday installing an independent
mediator to help resolve a dispute with the GDL train drivers'
union to stop a strike that is causing massive disruption across
the country this week.
Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said Matthias
Platzeck, a former chairman of the Social Democrat party and
former Brandenburg state premier, had agreed to serve as an
independent mediator.
"We want to get back to the negotiating table - preferably
right away today or by this evening," Grube said. "We've sent
the GDL leadership a letter today with this suggestion for an
independent person to take part in the negotiations."
The GDL union, which represents 20,000 train drivers,
launched the walkout to back demands to negotiate on behalf of
other railway workers such as train stewards for a 5 percent pay
rise and a reduction in the work week to 37 hours from 39.
Deutsche Bahn, which has 200,000 employees, has offered
train drivers a 4.7 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment of
1,000 euros. But it refuses to allow the GDL to negotiate wage
deals for workers in the company who do not drive trains.
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown)