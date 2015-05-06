REFILE-UPDATE 1-German railway operator proposes mediator to resolve train strike

(Adds further company rics. No change to text)
* Deutsche Bahn suggests former SPD leader as mediator
* Drivers' union vows to continue striking until Sunday
* Steel industry suffers, airlines flourish in strike
By Erik Kirschbaum
BERLIN, May 6 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
on Wednesday suggested appointing an independent
mediator to help resolve a dispute with the GDL train drivers'
union and stop a strike causing nationwide disruption.
Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said he sent a
letter earlier in the day to the GDL union proposing Matthias
Platzeck, a former chairman of the Social Democrat party and
former Brandenburg state premier, to mediate.
"We want to get back to the negotiating table, preferably
right away today or by this evening," Grube said.
But GDL leader Claus Weselsky said he had not yet received
any letter and told a rally in Cologne that his union would keep
striking until Sunday morning as planned.
"We'll take our time and examine the offer if it ever
arrives," he said. "No one should assume that a PR gag like this
from the Bahn chief executive will end this strike."
The GDL union, which represents 20,000 train drivers,
launched the walkout to back demands to negotiate on behalf of
other railway workers such as train stewards for a 5 percent pay
rise and a reduction in the work week to 37 hours from 39.
Deutsche Bahn, which has 200,000 employees, has offered its
drivers a 4.7 percent pay rise plus a one-off payment of 1,000
euros ($1,123.30). But it refuses to let the GDL negotiate wage
deals for workers in the company who do not drive trains.
In what will be the longest strike in Deutsche Bahn's
21-year history, the train drivers walked off the job on Monday.
About 5.5 million passengers use the country's normally
efficient train network each day and one-fifth of the country's
freight, some 620,000 tonnes, is moved daily by rail.
The eight strikes so far in the 10-month long dispute has
already cost the country's dominant rail company some 220
million euros.
A leading steel industry official, Hans-Joachim Welsch, told
German radio that the strike could cause lasting damage to the
sector, which transports 200,000 tonnes per day by rail, if
steel plants could not get supplies to keep furnaces burning.
On the other hand, Germany's number two airline Air Berlin
said on Wednesday it was getting an extra 200,000 euros
per day in turnover thanks to the strike. Germany's leading
airline Lufthansa said demand was also up strongly.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Reporting by Erik Kirschbaum and Stephen Brown; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)