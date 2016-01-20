Deutsche Bahn puts brakes on Arriva, Schenker privatisation

BERLIN Jan 20 The supervisory board of rail operator Deutsche Bahn has delayed a decision on privatising the company's international businesses and cancelled a meeting where the issue was due to be discussed, DB Chief Executive Ruediger Grube said.

"We've decided that we won't force that," Grube said late on Tuesday at a company New Year's reception. "We won't go into a board meeting if we don't know what the result will be."

The board meeting had been scheduled for Feb. 8.

Government officials who are members of the board have repeatedly voiced scepticism about the privatisation plans which focus on Deutsche Bahn's Arriva passenger transport business Arriva and its Schenker logistics arm.

Government and Bahn sources told Reuters in November that government officials and executives of the railway could not yet agree on how to split proceeds from the possible sale of a minority share in Arriva or Schenker.

Deutsche Bahn, which is owned by the German government, has hired investment bank Lazard to explore options for Arriva, including a possible stock listing.

Supervisory board sources told Reuters in September that Deutsche Bahn was likely to try to find a strategic investor or pension fund to take a minority stake in either Arriva or Schenker. A stock market flotation was unlikely, they said at the time. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Keith Weir)