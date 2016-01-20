Deutsche Bahn puts brakes on Arriva, Schenker privatisation

BERLIN Jan 20 The supervisory board of rail
operator Deutsche Bahn has delayed a decision on
privatising the company's international businesses and cancelled
a meeting where the issue was due to be discussed, DB Chief
Executive Ruediger Grube said.
"We've decided that we won't force that," Grube said late on
Tuesday at a company New Year's reception. "We won't go into a
board meeting if we don't know what the result will be."
The board meeting had been scheduled for Feb. 8.
Government officials who are members of the board have
repeatedly voiced scepticism about the privatisation plans which
focus on Deutsche Bahn's Arriva passenger transport business
Arriva and its Schenker logistics arm.
Government and Bahn sources told Reuters in November that
government officials and executives of the railway could not yet
agree on how to split proceeds from the possible sale of a
minority share in Arriva or Schenker.
Deutsche Bahn, which is owned by the German government, has
hired investment bank Lazard to explore options for
Arriva, including a possible stock listing.
Supervisory board sources told Reuters in September
that Deutsche Bahn was likely to try to find a strategic
investor or pension fund to take a minority stake in either
Arriva or Schenker. A stock market flotation was unlikely, they
said at the time.
